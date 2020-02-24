Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its holdings in ALLETE Inc (NYSE:ALE) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,890 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 160 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in ALLETE were worth $316,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ALLETE in the third quarter valued at about $61,000. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 1,442.3% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 802 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of ALLETE by 150.0% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,000 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pendal Group Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of ALLETE in the fourth quarter worth about $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.28% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ALE opened at $79.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $4.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.14. ALLETE Inc has a 12 month low of $78.25 and a 12 month high of $88.60. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.18 and its 200 day moving average is $83.48.

ALLETE (NYSE:ALE) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The utilities provider reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $304.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $356.60 million. ALLETE had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 14.96%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that ALLETE Inc will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.6175 dividend. This is an increase from ALLETE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. ALLETE’s payout ratio is currently 74.17%.

In other ALLETE news, CFO Robert John Adams sold 5,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.78, for a total transaction of $432,327.82. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 5,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $449,879.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on ALE. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ALLETE from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Guggenheim upgraded ALLETE from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded ALLETE from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

ALLETE, Inc operates as an energy company. The company operates through three segments: Regulated Operations, ALLETE Clean Energy, and U.S. Water Services. It generates electricity from coal-fired, wind, hydroelectric, natural gas-fired, biomass co-fired, solar, and other sources. The company provides regulated utility electric, natural gas, and water services in northwestern Wisconsin to approximately 15,000 electric customers, 13,000 natural gas customers, and 10,000 water customers, as well as regulated utility electric services in northeastern Minnesota to approximately 145,000 retail customers and 16 non-affiliated municipal customers.

