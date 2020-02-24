Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Lowers Holdings in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. trimmed its position in Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) by 4.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $302,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board purchased a new stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group in the 3rd quarter worth $759,000. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 3,087 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 267 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,397,000 after buying an additional 3,008 shares during the period. Mason Street Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 57.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 31,135 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,341,000 after buying an additional 11,364 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 82.5% in the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 33,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after buying an additional 15,315 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on SIGI shares. ValuEngine upgraded Selective Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub raised Selective Insurance Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th.

SIGI opened at $66.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.64, a PEG ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Selective Insurance Group has a 12 month low of $62.16 and a 12 month high of $81.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $67.34 and a 200-day moving average price of $71.10.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The insurance provider reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $728.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.70 million. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 9.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Selective Insurance Group will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 20.91%.

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, Excess and Surplus Lines, and Investments. The company's products and services include property insurance, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real and/or personal property; and casualty insurance that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party as a result of an insured's negligent acts, omissions, or legal liabilities.

