Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New $301,000 Investment in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in TETRA Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TTI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 153,460 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TTI. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in TETRA Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $92,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 94.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 746,106 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 362,866 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 479,207 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $963,000 after purchasing an additional 75,230 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 110,715 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 6,157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its stake in TETRA Technologies by 65.3% in the 3rd quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 103,028 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 40,708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TTI opened at $1.41 on Monday. TETRA Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.11 and a 1 year high of $2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $178.27 million, a PE ratio of -5.87 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.64.

TTI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of TETRA Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, December 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TETRA Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of TETRA Technologies from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TETRA Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.33.

TETRA Technologies Company Profile

TETRA Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified oil and gas services company. The company's Completion Fluids segment manufactures and markets clear brine fluids, additives, and associated products and services to the oil and gas industry for use in well drilling, completion, and workover operations in the United States, as well as in Latin America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Africa.

