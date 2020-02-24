Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Makes New Investment in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in II-VI, Inc. (NASDAQ:IIVI) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 9,165 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IIVI. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL boosted its position in II-VI by 125.0% in the third quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 42,300 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 17.0% in the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 60,186 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 8,745 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in II-VI by 54.3% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 296,758 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $10,449,000 after purchasing an additional 104,450 shares during the last quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC boosted its position in II-VI by 87.2% in the third quarter. Cubic Asset Management LLC now owns 33,095 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 15,415 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in II-VI in the third quarter worth about $211,000. 96.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on II-VI from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. ValuEngine raised II-VI from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Raymond James downgraded II-VI from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BTIG Research raised their price objective on II-VI from $31.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of II-VI in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. II-VI has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.00.

In related news, Director Howard H. Xia sold 9,300 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $353,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 38,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,446,432. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Vincent D. Mattera, Jr. sold 29,000 shares of II-VI stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.65, for a total value of $975,850.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 455,651 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,332,656.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,300 shares of company stock worth $1,364,800 in the last three months. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ IIVI opened at $34.72 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. II-VI, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.93 and a 52 week high of $43.49.

II-VI (NASDAQ:IIVI) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The company had revenue of $666.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $610.30 million. II-VI had a negative return on equity of 4.44% and a negative net margin of 4.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 94.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.71 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that II-VI, Inc. will post -2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

II-VI Incorporated develops, manufactures, and markets engineered materials, and optoelectronic components and devices worldwide. The company operates in three segments: II-VI Laser Solutions, II-VI Photonics, and II-VI Performance Products. The II-VI Laser Solutions segment offers optical and electro-optical components and materials primarily used in high-power CO2 lasers; fiber-delivered beam delivery systems, and processing tools and direct diode lasers for industrial lasers; direct diode laser modules, sub-systems, and systems; super-hard materials processing laser systems; and compound semiconductor epitaxial and gallium arsenide wafers.

