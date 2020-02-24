Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Purchases New Stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,280 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $354,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in Diodes by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 14,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $596,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its position in Diodes by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 15,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $614,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in Diodes by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,606 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $145,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its position in Diodes by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 12,640 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $713,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Finally, Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Diodes by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 14,026 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $563,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. 82.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DIOD shares. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on shares of Diodes from $53.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Diodes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Diodes from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

In other news, CEO Keh Shew Lu sold 2,000 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.77, for a total transaction of $93,540.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 579,359 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,096,620.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Richard Dallas White sold 25,259 shares of Diodes stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $1,168,986.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 84,547 shares in the company, valued at $3,912,835.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 147,634 shares of company stock worth $7,134,151. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $47.34 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.21. Diodes Incorporated has a 1-year low of $30.51 and a 1-year high of $59.70. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 16.21 and a beta of 1.35.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The semiconductor company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. Diodes had a return on equity of 14.06% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $301.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.00 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 2.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Diodes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies application-specific standard products in the discrete, logic, and analog and mixed-signal semiconductor markets in Asia, North America, and Europe. It primarily focuses on low pin count semiconductor devices with one or more active or passive components.

