Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stake in Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Strategic Education Inc (NASDAQ:STRA) by 25.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,026 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 680 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of STRA. State Street Corp increased its stake in Strategic Education by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 634,036 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $100,748,000 after acquiring an additional 18,588 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Strategic Education by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 625,075 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,444,000 after acquiring an additional 40,857 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 460,933 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $73,242,000 after acquiring an additional 19,451 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in Strategic Education by 694,279.2% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 166,651 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $21,883,000 after acquiring an additional 166,627 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH bought a new position in Strategic Education in the 4th quarter worth about $13,141,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Strategic Education stock opened at $165.72 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 48.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $162.84 and its 200-day moving average price is $152.29. Strategic Education Inc has a 12 month low of $122.08 and a 12 month high of $189.79.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STRA. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research note on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub upgraded Strategic Education from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Strategic Education from $167.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Strategic Education from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Strategic Education has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.50.

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of post-secondary education and non-degree programs in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Strayer University, Capella University, and Non-Degree Programs. It operates Strayer University that provides undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business administration, accounting, information technology, education, health services administration, public administration, and criminal justice for working adult students through its 74 physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; and an executive MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

