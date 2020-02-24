Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in Cooper Companies Inc (NYSE:COO) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 951 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 43 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cooper Companies were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in COO. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 10.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 394,117 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $117,053,000 after purchasing an additional 38,166 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 8.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 451,171 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $144,957,000 after purchasing an additional 36,840 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,114,314 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $679,308,000 after purchasing an additional 31,882 shares during the period. Rhenman & Partners Asset Management AB purchased a new position in shares of Cooper Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,426,000. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cooper Companies by 38.6% in the 4th quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 69,075 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $22,193,000 after purchasing an additional 19,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

In other Cooper Companies news, Director Michael Kalkstein sold 9,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $320.35, for a total value of $3,043,325.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Jody S. Lindell sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $321.01, for a total value of $1,123,535.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cooper Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $325.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Northcoast Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Cooper Companies from $364.00 to $355.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Piper Jaffray Companies restated a “buy” rating and set a $344.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $345.00 price objective on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, December 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $344.70.

COO opened at $355.67 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $346.80 and a 200 day moving average of $317.37. Cooper Companies Inc has a 52-week low of $278.50 and a 52-week high of $365.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $17.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.89.

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, December 5th. The medical device company reported $3.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.03. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 17.38% and a net margin of 17.59%. The company had revenue of $691.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $683.83 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.87 EPS. Cooper Companies’s revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Cooper Companies Inc will post 12.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 22nd. Cooper Companies’s payout ratio is currently 0.49%.

The Cooper Companies, Inc operates as a medical device company worldwide. It operates through CooperVision and CooperSurgical business units. The company develops, manufactures, and markets a range of contact lenses, including spherical lenses, and toric and multifocal lenses that correct near- and farsightedness, as well as addresses various complex visual defects, such as astigmatism and presbyopia.

