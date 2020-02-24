Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its stake in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC) by 25.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,460 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,220 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPS Commerce were worth $358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 69,300 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,841,000 after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 110,617 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $6,130,000 after acquiring an additional 5,570 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 22.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,951 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $509,000 after acquiring an additional 1,655 shares during the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 18,234 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 1,804 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 28,644 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.29, for a total value of $1,641,014.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Philip Soran sold 8,020 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.91, for a total value of $488,498.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 22,490 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,865.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 116,633 shares of company stock worth $6,926,509 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Benchmark raised their price target on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $61.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of SPS Commerce in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on SPS Commerce from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SPSC opened at $56.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.52, a current ratio of 4.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.45. The firm has a market cap of $2.01 billion, a PE ratio of 60.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.66. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $44.07 and a twelve month high of $62.26.

SPS Commerce (NASDAQ:SPSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The software maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 12.08%. The business had revenue of $72.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.99 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current year.

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions worldwide. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce platform, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, suppliers, grocers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill orders, administer sell-through performance, and source new items.

