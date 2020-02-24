Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 120 Shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. cut its stake in shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBRL) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,282 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 120 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CBRL. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 1,605.3% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 32.2% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 767 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in Cracker Barrel Old Country Store by 12.4% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 1,254 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $204,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. 84.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CBRL has been the topic of several research reports. Argus downgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from $154.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. CL King initiated coverage on shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store in a report on Monday, December 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cracker Barrel Old Country Store from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.80.

Shares of CBRL stock opened at $168.80 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $158.84 and a 200-day moving average of $159.97. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. has a one year low of $149.50 and a one year high of $180.93.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store (NASDAQ:CBRL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The restaurant operator reported $1.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $749.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $754.34 million. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store had a net margin of 7.11% and a return on equity of 36.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.96 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc. will post 9.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 17th were issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 16th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. Cracker Barrel Old Country Store’s dividend payout ratio is currently 56.09%.

Cracker Barrel Old Country Store, Inc develops and operates the Cracker Barrel Old Country Store concept in the United States. Its Cracker Barrel stores consist of a restaurant with a gift shop. The company's restaurants serve breakfast, lunch, and dinner. Its gift shops offer various decorative and functional items, such as rocking chairs, holiday and seasonal gifts, toys, apparel, music CDs, cookware, and various other gift items, as well as pies, cornbread mixes, coffee, syrups, pancake mixes, candies, preserves, and other food items.

