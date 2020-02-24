Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,500 Shares of UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lowered its position in UMB Financial Corp (NASDAQ:UMBF) by 24.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,740 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in UMB Financial were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in UMBF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in UMB Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,085 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,072,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in UMB Financial by 0.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 154,063 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,949,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in UMB Financial by 10.2% in the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,876 shares of the bank’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in UMB Financial by 113.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 121,465 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,844,000 after purchasing an additional 64,560 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in UMB Financial by 55.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 120,958 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 43,212 shares in the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get UMB Financial alerts:

In other news, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 5,364 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.60, for a total transaction of $357,242.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 189,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,632,688. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James Cornelius sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $38,318.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,212.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.45% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

UMB Financial stock opened at $67.72 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $67.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.65, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 0.88. UMB Financial Corp has a twelve month low of $60.18 and a twelve month high of $71.97.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $282.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.77 million. UMB Financial had a return on equity of 9.80% and a net margin of 18.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial Corp will post 4.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.83%. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.85%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Co cut UMB Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded UMB Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.75.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for the UMB Bank that provides various banking and other financial services. It operates through four segments: Commercial Banking, Institutional Banking, Personal Banking, and Healthcare Services. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans, commercial credit cards, letters of credit, loan syndication services, consultative services, and various financial options; capital markets services, including asset-based financing, asset securitization, equity and mezzanine financing, factoring, and private and public placement of senior debt, as well as merger and acquisition consulting; and depository, account reconciliation, electronic fund transfer, controlled disbursements, lockbox, and remote deposit capture services.

Featured Article: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for UMB Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UMB Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.