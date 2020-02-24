Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 1,840 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lessened its holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL) by 32.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,770 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,840 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 237.9% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Omnicell by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in Omnicell in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Omnicell in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicell alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on OMCL. Piper Sandler reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, February 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $95.00 price target (up previously from $91.00) on shares of Omnicell in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Omnicell from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $88.00.

Omnicell stock opened at $88.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.04. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $67.30 and a 52-week high of $94.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $85.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.59. The firm has a market cap of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.06, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 1.12.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.78 by ($0.01). Omnicell had a return on equity of 11.76% and a net margin of 6.84%. The firm had revenue of $248.29 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.69 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Omnicell, Inc. will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,356 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.59, for a total value of $109,280.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,997 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,014,508.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 24,000 shares of Omnicell stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.41, for a total transaction of $1,953,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 116,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,481,497.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 51,461 shares of company stock valued at $4,307,901 in the last quarter. 2.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Omnicell Company Profile

Omnicell, Inc provides medication and supply dispensing automation, central pharmacy automation, analytics software, and medication adherence solutions for the healthcare industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Automation and Analytics, and Medication Adherence. The Automation and Analytics segment offers central pharmacy automation solutions, including automated storage and retrieval systems, such as XR2 Automated Central Pharmacy System, a building block of autonomous pharmacy vision; IV compounding robots and workflow management systems; inventory management software; and controlled substance management systems.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.