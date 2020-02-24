Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 18,930 Shares of Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its position in Sonic Automotive Inc (NYSE:SAH) by 64.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,630 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,930 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Sonic Automotive were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 22,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,000 after purchasing an additional 452 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 79,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 43,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $651,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Sonic Automotive by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 44,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.01% of the company’s stock.

SAH opened at $28.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.54, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.85. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $31.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.50. Sonic Automotive Inc has a 52-week low of $13.70 and a 52-week high of $35.41.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Sonic Automotive had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 13.21%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Sonic Automotive Inc will post 2.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. Sonic Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.09%.

SAH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.00.

Sonic Automotive Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

