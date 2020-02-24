Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Sells 4,910 Shares of SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. reduced its stake in SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) by 44.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,210 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,910 shares during the quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in SPX were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Financial Architects Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 2,192.3% in the third quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of SPX in the third quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of SPX by 1,663.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 1,663 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on SPXC. Buckingham Research lifted their price objective on SPX from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Vertical Research lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. ValuEngine lowered SPX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered SPX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. SPX has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPXC opened at $50.30 on Monday. SPX Corp has a 52-week low of $29.59 and a 52-week high of $53.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.09. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 32.04 and a beta of 1.45.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. SPX had a return on equity of 27.32% and a net margin of 4.65%. The firm had revenue of $444.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.75 million. Research analysts predict that SPX Corp will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

