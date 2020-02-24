Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes $317,000 Position in FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FormFactor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORM) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 12,210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $234,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 153,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after buying an additional 38,700 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 37,054 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FormFactor during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its position in shares of FormFactor by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 51,174 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $954,000 after buying an additional 558 shares during the last quarter. 92.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on FORM shares. Sidoti started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price target (up previously from $25.00) on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Stifel Nicolaus cut FormFactor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FormFactor in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on FormFactor in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. FormFactor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.57.

Shares of FORM opened at $24.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.42 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a current ratio of 3.07. FormFactor, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.20 and a 52-week high of $28.58.

FormFactor (NASDAQ:FORM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $178.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.99 million. FormFactor had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 6.67%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that FormFactor, Inc. will post 0.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Mike Slessor sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.91, for a total transaction of $1,295,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 361,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,369,651.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis Thomas St sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.94, for a total value of $259,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 36,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $933,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,976 shares of company stock worth $1,896,652 in the last three months. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FormFactor, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells probe cards, analytical probes, probe stations, integrated measurement systems, and thermal sub-systems, as well as provides related services. It operates in two segments, Probe Cards and Systems. The company offers probe cards that are used to test various semiconductor device types, including system on a chip products, mobile application processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and graphic processors, as well as radio frequency, analog, mixed signal, image sensor, electro-optical, dynamic random access memory, NAND flash memory, and NOR flash memory devices; and analytical probes, which are used for a range of applications, including device characterization, electrical simulation model development, failure analysis, and prototype design debugging for universities, research institutions, semiconductor integrated device manufacturers, semiconductor foundries, and fabless semiconductor companies.

