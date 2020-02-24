Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Takes Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 31,180 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $350,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of NOW by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,897 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,197 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 165,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,195 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 169,416 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after acquiring an additional 2,647 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of NOW by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 303,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,409,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the period. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its stake in shares of NOW by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 95,360 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after acquiring an additional 4,000 shares during the period.

DNOW stock opened at $9.53 on Monday. NOW Inc has a 1-year low of $8.58 and a 1-year high of $15.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.71 and a beta of 1.46. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.24.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a positive return on equity of 2.11% and a negative net margin of 3.29%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $675.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.11 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post 0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DNOW shares. Cowen cut their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Stephens cut their price objective on NOW from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. NOW has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.65.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

