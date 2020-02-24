Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. Trims Holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT)

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. decreased its holdings in Kennametal Inc. (NYSE:KMT) by 10.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,030 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,070 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Kennametal were worth $333,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in KMT. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Kennametal by 61.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,939 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. increased its stake in Kennametal by 30.1% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,597 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares during the period. Finally, Oakbrook Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Kennametal in the fourth quarter worth $218,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on KMT shares. UBS Group reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. ValuEngine lowered Kennametal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Kennametal from $42.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on Kennametal from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.75.

Shares of Kennametal stock opened at $30.98 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 2.32. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Kennametal Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.49 and a 12 month high of $42.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $33.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $32.60.

Kennametal (NYSE:KMT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $505.08 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $520.96 million. Kennametal had a net margin of 5.89% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. Analysts forecast that Kennametal Inc. will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.58%. Kennametal’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.49%.

About Kennametal

Kennametal Inc develops and applies tungsten carbides, ceramics, super-hard materials, and solutions for use in metal cutting and mission-critical wear applications to combat extreme conditions related with wear fatigue, corrosion, and high temperatures worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Industrial, Widia, and Infrastructure.

