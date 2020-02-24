Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corp. (NYSE:CW) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 382,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,342 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $53,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 689.7% in the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 229 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale lifted its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 31.4% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 519 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Finally, Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $113,000. 76.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO David Charles Adams sold 4,320 shares of Curtiss-Wright stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.00, for a total transaction of $617,760.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 51,217 shares in the company, valued at $7,324,031. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

CW has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $150.00 target price on Curtiss-Wright and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Curtiss-Wright from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Curtiss-Wright has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.80.

Shares of Curtiss-Wright stock opened at $144.70 on Monday. Curtiss-Wright Corp. has a one year low of $108.96 and a one year high of $149.90. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.52 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 2.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $146.61 and its 200 day moving average price is $135.43.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th will be given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. Curtiss-Wright’s payout ratio is 10.68%.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and overhauls precision components, and engineered products and services primarily to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Industrial, Defense, and Power.

