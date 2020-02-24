Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Davita Inc (NYSE:DVA) by 23.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,242 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,554 shares during the period. Davita makes up approximately 1.6% of Continental Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in Davita were worth $3,319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DVA. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $287,000. AustralianSuper Pty Ltd bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,921,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $304,000. ETRADE Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $346,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new position in Davita during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,835,000. 89.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Davita alerts:

NYSE:DVA opened at $84.09 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. Davita Inc has a 1-year low of $43.40 and a 1-year high of $90.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.70. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $80.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.88.

Davita (NYSE:DVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.20. Davita had a return on equity of 25.18% and a net margin of 7.12%. The business had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. Davita’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Davita Inc will post 6.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on Davita in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks set a $90.00 target price on Davita in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Davita from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Davita in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Davita from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Davita has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.43.

Davita Company Profile

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

Featured Story: Golden Cross

Receive News & Ratings for Davita Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Davita and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.