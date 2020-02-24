Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) Holdings Increased by Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.

Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources Inc. (NYSE:DNR) by 29.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 224,050 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 51,390 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc.’s holdings in Denbury Resources were worth $316,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Denbury Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,380,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,295,533 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $37,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,046 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 899,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 42,300 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,827,071 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,576,000 after purchasing an additional 99,107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Denbury Resources by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,172,807 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $5,883,000 after purchasing an additional 117,585 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DNR. ValuEngine cut shares of Denbury Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Denbury Resources from $1.10 to $1.20 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. TheStreet raised shares of Denbury Resources from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $1.50 price objective on shares of Denbury Resources in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1.23.

Denbury Resources stock opened at $0.93 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.13. The company has a market cap of $449.43 million, a P/E ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 3.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.68. Denbury Resources Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.87 and a fifty-two week high of $2.68.

Denbury Resources Profile

Denbury Resources Inc operates as an independent oil and natural gas company in the United States. It holds interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in Mississippi, Texas, Louisiana, and Alabama in the Gulf Coast region; and in Montana, North Dakota, and Wyoming in the Rocky Mountain region.

