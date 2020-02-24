DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) Shares Sold by Continental Advisors LLC

Continental Advisors LLC cut its stake in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 33.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,989 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 10,898 shares during the period. Continental Advisors LLC’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $1,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,057,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $164,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 131.5% in the fourth quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,042 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 57,888 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,276,000 after buying an additional 6,303 shares during the period. Finally, Hummer Financial Advisory Services Inc purchased a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $289,000. 93.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

XRAY has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. HC Wainwright restated a “hold” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, Barclays restated a “hold” rating and issued a $64.00 price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.97.

XRAY opened at $56.85 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 78.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $58.03 and its 200-day moving average is $55.30. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $60.87. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

