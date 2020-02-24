Deutsche Bank Raises Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) Price Target to $96.00

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) had its target price lifted by Deutsche Bank from $72.00 to $96.00 in a report released on Friday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on ALB. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Albemarle from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. SunTrust Banks downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $68.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Albemarle from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Albemarle from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Albemarle presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $86.41.

Shares of Albemarle stock opened at $92.43 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $81.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Albemarle has a 52-week low of $58.63 and a 52-week high of $99.40. The company has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.57.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.02). Albemarle had a return on equity of 16.12% and a net margin of 14.86%. The firm had revenue of $992.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Albemarle will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Albemarle news, CFO Scott Tozier sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $1,161,885.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 66,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,362,700.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Albemarle by 84.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 501 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Albemarle in the 4th quarter valued at $67,000. 89.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. Its Lithium segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, lithium chloride, and value-added lithium specialties, as well as reagents, such as butyllithium and lithium aluminum hydride for applications in lithium batteries for consumer electronics and electric vehicles, high performance greases, thermoplastic elastomers for car tires, rubber soles, plastic bottles, catalysts for chemical reactions, organic synthesis processes, life science, pharmaceutical, and other markets.

