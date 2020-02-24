DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) Shares Sold by Ceredex Value Advisors LLC

Ceredex Value Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in DiamondRock Hospitality (NYSE:DRH) by 11.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,068,015 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 140,532 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.53% of DiamondRock Hospitality worth $11,965,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 752,753 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,341,000 after acquiring an additional 45,710 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,834 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $890,000 after acquiring an additional 8,623 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 148,592 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 14,448 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 277.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 662,583 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 487,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in DiamondRock Hospitality by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 278,998 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,860,000 after acquiring an additional 40,217 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE DRH opened at $10.56 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.76 and a quick ratio of 1.25. DiamondRock Hospitality has a 1-year low of $9.12 and a 1-year high of $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.40.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on DRH shares. Wells Fargo & Co raised DiamondRock Hospitality from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on DiamondRock Hospitality from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded DiamondRock Hospitality from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. DiamondRock Hospitality currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.40.

DiamondRock Hospitality Company is a self-advised real estate investment trust (REIT) that is an owner of a leading portfolio of geographically diversified hotels concentrated in top gateway markets and destination resort locations. The Company owns 31 premium quality hotels with over 10,000 rooms. The Company has strategically positioned its hotels to be operated both under leading global brand families such as Hilton and Marriott as well as unique boutique hotels in the lifestyle segment.

