Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Increased to $400.00 by Analysts at Cfra

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) had its target price upped by Cfra from $270.00 to $400.00 in a research note published on Friday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other reports. Maxim Group upped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $327.00 to $411.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reiterated a buy rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $271.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $330.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $339.96.

DPZ opened at $371.96 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $289.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $268.92. The company has a market cap of $14.38 billion, a PE ratio of 38.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.52. Domino’s Pizza has a 52 week low of $220.90 and a 52 week high of $381.86.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The restaurant operator reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.12% and a net margin of 11.07%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.62 EPS. Analysts predict that Domino’s Pizza will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. This is a boost from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.17%.

In related news, COO Russell J. Weiner sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.00, for a total value of $7,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 45,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,684,034. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Andy Ballard sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $290.51, for a total value of $406,714.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tobias Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Domino’s Pizza in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 86.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza delivery company in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The company offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

