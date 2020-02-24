Drexel Morgan & Co. Cuts Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 17.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 4,644 shares during the quarter. Emerson Electric makes up 1.2% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $1,630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 108.0% during the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 337 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 385,157 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 3,129 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 79.4% in the 4th quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 391 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on EMR. Cfra downgraded Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Stephens reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Barclays upped their price objective on Emerson Electric from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Emerson Electric from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Emerson Electric currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.08.

Shares of EMR stock opened at $72.09 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $44.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.37. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.84. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12-month low of $55.98 and a 12-month high of $78.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67. The business had revenue of $4.15 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.16 billion. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 11.79%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.20%.

In related news, insider Robert T. Sharp sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.13, for a total value of $532,910.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 131,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,997,010.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Emerson Electric Profile

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and engineering company, provides various solutions to industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. The company's Automation Solutions segment offers products and integrated solutions, including measurement and analytical instrumentation; valves, actuators, and regulators; industrial solutions; and process control systems and solutions.

