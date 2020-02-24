Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $1.63 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its position in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 17.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,025 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,331 shares during the period. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 2.5% during the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 18,211 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,300,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank raised its position in shares of Caterpillar by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at about $276,000. 91.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CAT opened at $137.21 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $140.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.11. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.42 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.55 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.00%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio is 37.25%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CAT. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank upped their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $123.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.47.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

