Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $1.84 Million Stake in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,712 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 2,119 shares during the quarter. Walt Disney accounts for approximately 1.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $1,838,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in Walt Disney by 96.8% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 244 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC increased its position in Walt Disney by 66.5% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 333 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Finally, ICW Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $50,000. 63.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Walt Disney news, EVP Alan N. Braverman sold 3,107 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.14, for a total transaction of $454,056.98. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,358 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,250,878.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brent Woodford sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.45, for a total value of $294,900.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 34,479 shares in the company, valued at $5,083,928.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,258 shares of company stock worth $1,525,940. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Loop Capital increased their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. Argus increased their price target on Walt Disney from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Consumer Edge assumed coverage on Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a report on Monday, November 11th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.36.

Shares of DIS opened at $138.97 on Monday. Walt Disney Co has a 12-month low of $107.32 and a 12-month high of $153.41. The business’s fifty day moving average is $142.21 and its 200 day moving average is $139.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $250.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.20, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 1.00.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The entertainment giant reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.09. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 10.23% and a net margin of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $20.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Walt Disney Co will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming businesses under the ESPN, Disney, and Freeform brands; broadcast businesses, including ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; and radio businesses.

