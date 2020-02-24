Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $1.93 Million Position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lowered its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,925 shares of the company’s stock after selling 136 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF accounts for about 1.4% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 1,900,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,415,000 after purchasing an additional 27,053 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 10,934.1% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,616,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,029,000 after purchasing an additional 1,602,177 shares during the period. 3EDGE Asset Management LP acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $155,346,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 3.0% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,289,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,300,000 after purchasing an additional 37,524 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 638,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,662,000 after purchasing an additional 14,243 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY opened at $107.97 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $107.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $104.24. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $95.63 and a 52-week high of $108.81.

About SPDR S&P Dividend ETF

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

