Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $2.50 Million Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Drexel Morgan & Co. raised its stake in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 45,165 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,731 shares during the quarter. The Coca-Cola makes up 1.9% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Hole Capital Partners LLC now owns 33,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,849,000 after buying an additional 950 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $15,955,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $572,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $137,000. Finally, Northwest Bancshares Inc. increased its stake in The Coca-Cola by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 81,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,493,000 after buying an additional 7,431 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KO opened at $60.13 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day moving average is $57.58 and its 200-day moving average is $54.87. The firm has a market cap of $257.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.41. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $44.42 and a 12 month high of $60.13.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44. The business had revenue of $9.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.88 billion. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 24.38% and a return on equity of 44.39%. The Coca-Cola’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that The Coca-Cola Co will post 2.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This is an increase from The Coca-Cola’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 13th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.83%.

In related news, VP Larry M. Mark sold 90,289 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.93, for a total transaction of $4,959,574.77. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 93,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,134,526.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Brian John Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $1,400,000.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,302 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,800,912. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 190,643 shares of company stock valued at $10,640,599. 1.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

KO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Sunday, November 17th. SunTrust Banks restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price target on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research note on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on shares of The Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.28.

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

