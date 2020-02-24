Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $2 Million Stock Holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP)

Drexel Morgan & Co. decreased its holdings in shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 14.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,027 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 2,672 shares during the quarter. American Express makes up about 1.5% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in American Express were worth $1,995,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Brinker Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of American Express by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 2,070 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $245,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,381,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of American Express during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,104,000. Foster & Motley Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 22.1% in the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,460 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $528,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the period. Finally, Davis R M Inc. grew its stake in American Express by 43.7% in the 3rd quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 2,564 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 780 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Richard Petrino sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.83, for a total transaction of $461,405.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,696 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,541,883.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Laureen Seeger sold 27,571 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.04, for a total transaction of $3,750,758.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 53,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,310,653.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 96,639 shares of company stock valued at $12,649,661 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AXP. Nomura lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $141.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $126.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. ValuEngine cut shares of American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Stephens cut shares of American Express from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $136.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of American Express from $149.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $137.04.

Shares of NYSE AXP opened at $134.90 on Monday. American Express has a 52-week low of $106.42 and a 52-week high of $138.13. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.06 and a 200-day moving average of $122.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $109.00 billion, a PE ratio of 16.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 24th. The payment services company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.03. American Express had a net margin of 15.44% and a return on equity of 30.21%. The company had revenue of $11.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.84 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that American Express will post 9.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 2nd. This is a boost from American Express’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. American Express’s payout ratio is currently 20.98%.

About American Express

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

