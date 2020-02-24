Drexel Morgan & Co. Has $5.26 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 38,570 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF makes up about 4.0% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $5,264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $935,000. GFG Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $286,000. Ferguson Shapiro LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,623,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 64,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,821,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699 shares during the period. Finally, Goldstein Munger & Associates lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Goldstein Munger & Associates now owns 66,186 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,033,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:IWD opened at $137.56 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $136.92 and a 200-day moving average of $131.53. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.45 and a 52 week high of $138.88.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

Featured Article: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.