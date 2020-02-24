Drexel Morgan & Co. Reduces Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Drexel Morgan & Co. cut its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 1.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,914 shares of the company’s stock after selling 417 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF comprises approximately 3.6% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,731,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 21.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 9,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,504,000 after purchasing an additional 1,777 shares during the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,907,000. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC now owns 18,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,848,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 98,045 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,809,000 after purchasing an additional 3,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 48,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF stock opened at $169.89 on Monday. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 1 year low of $139.62 and a 1 year high of $172.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $167.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.51.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

