Drexel Morgan & Co. Trims Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Drexel Morgan & Co. lessened its stake in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 11.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,971 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,838 shares during the quarter. AT&T comprises 1.6% of Drexel Morgan & Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Drexel Morgan & Co.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. TFO TDC LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AT&T during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 229.1% in the 4th quarter. Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC now owns 1,175 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 818 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AT&T stock opened at $38.55 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $276.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a one year low of $29.67 and a one year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s payout ratio is 58.26%.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on T. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 target price (up previously from $40.00) on shares of AT&T in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. UBS Group boosted their target price on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on AT&T in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. HSBC downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, Standpoint Research downgraded AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.03.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

