Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV) by 0.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,211,206 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 10,993 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Eaton Vance were worth $56,552,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in EV. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 912.9% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 372,308 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $16,727,000 after buying an additional 418,108 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Eaton Vance by 382.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 282,360 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,686,000 after buying an additional 223,852 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its position in Eaton Vance by 151.0% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 192,432 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 115,777 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in Eaton Vance in the third quarter valued at $4,075,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Eaton Vance by 81.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 171,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,711,000 after purchasing an additional 77,134 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Eaton Vance alerts:

NYSE:EV opened at $50.38 on Monday. Eaton Vance Corp has a 52 week low of $36.84 and a 52 week high of $51.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.44, a current ratio of 3.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.52, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $47.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.67.

Eaton Vance (NYSE:EV) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The asset manager reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.07. Eaton Vance had a return on equity of 35.32% and a net margin of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $433.74 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $438.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Eaton Vance Corp will post 3.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. Eaton Vance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.48%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on EV shares. Bank of America upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eaton Vance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Eaton Vance from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on Eaton Vance from $51.00 to $49.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Eaton Vance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.00.

In related news, Director Ann E. Berman sold 11,777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $550,928.06.

Eaton Vance Profile

Eaton Vance Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, marketing, and management of investment funds in the United States. It also provides investment management and counseling services to institutions and individuals. Further, the company operates as an adviser and distributor of investment companies and separate accounts.

Further Reading: Treasury Bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eaton Vance Corp (NYSE:EV).

Receive News & Ratings for Eaton Vance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eaton Vance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.