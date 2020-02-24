Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by BidaskClub

Eidos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EIDX) was upgraded by research analysts at BidaskClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Saturday, BidAskClub reports.

EIDX has been the topic of several other reports. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Eidos Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $55.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Eidos Therapeutics from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Eidos Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Eidos Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

Shares of NASDAQ:EIDX opened at $53.55 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 17.00 and a current ratio of 17.00. Eidos Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $15.03 and a 52-week high of $66.56. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.40.

In related news, CFO Christine Siu sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $1,195,000.00. Also, insider Jonathan C. Fox sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.75, for a total value of $597,500.00. 70.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIDX. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $19,432,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $12,474,000. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $11,895,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in Eidos Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $5,989,000. Finally, Redmile Group LLC increased its stake in Eidos Therapeutics by 5.1% in the third quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 923,003 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,200,000 after purchasing an additional 44,600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.52% of the company’s stock.

Eidos Therapeutics Company Profile

Eidos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing drugs to treat diseases caused by transthyretin (TTR) amyloidosis (ATTR). It is developing AG10, an orally-administered small molecule designed to stabilize tetrameric TTR, thereby halting at its outset the series of molecular events that give rise to ATTR.

