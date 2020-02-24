Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. Has $894,000 Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 1.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,670 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Vaughan AND Company Securities Inc. bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs bought a new position in Microsoft during the 4th quarter worth approximately $74,000. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV boosted its stake in Microsoft by 69.1% during the 4th quarter. Ogorek Anthony Joseph NY ADV now owns 531 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its stake in Microsoft by 1,116.3% during the 4th quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 523 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSFT opened at $178.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a current ratio of 2.80. Microsoft Co. has a twelve month low of $106.87 and a twelve month high of $190.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $171.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.38. The firm has a market cap of $1,402.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.11, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.15.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a net margin of 33.02% and a return on equity of 40.41%. The firm had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.95%.

MSFT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Microsoft in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $162.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $189.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $169.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $160.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $187.06.

In other news, EVP Margaret L. Johnson sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total value of $5,250,350.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 62,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,364,074.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $104,589,670.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.39% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

