Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target Raised to $80.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $74.00 to $80.00 in a research note released on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on ENV. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Envestnet from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Friday. Compass Point downgraded shares of Envestnet from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Envestnet from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.33.

Get Envestnet alerts:

NYSE ENV opened at $78.99 on Friday. Envestnet has a 1-year low of $51.00 and a 1-year high of $87.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of -225.69 and a beta of 1.77. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.34.

In other Envestnet news, CTO Scott D. Grinis sold 17,410 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.45, for a total transaction of $1,191,714.50. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 170,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,703,375.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Peter D’arrigo sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.25, for a total transaction of $371,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 56,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,220,370. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 192,648 shares of company stock worth $13,804,753 over the last three months. Company insiders own 4.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Envestnet during the fourth quarter valued at about $71,000. Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 29,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 72,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,048,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 30.6% during the fourth quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 394,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,462,000 after acquiring an additional 92,398 shares during the period. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Envestnet by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 967 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.76% of the company’s stock.

About Envestnet

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet and Envestnet | Yodlee segments. The company's product and services suites include Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as sells data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; Envestnet | Retirement Solutions, which offer a suite of services for advisor-sold retirement plans; and Envestnet | Portfolio Management Consultants that provide research, due diligence, and consulting services to assist advisors in creating investment solutions for their clients, and patented portfolio overlay and tax optimization services.

Read More: What are economic reports?

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.