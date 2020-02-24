Essex Savings Bank Sells 634 Shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Essex Savings Bank decreased its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 28,777 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 634 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 4.3% of Essex Savings Bank’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Essex Savings Bank’s holdings in Apple were worth $8,450,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sage Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. CXI Advisors bought a new stake in Apple in the 4th quarter valued at $68,000. Kahn Brothers Group Inc. DE bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $112,000. Fulcrum Equity Management bought a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Avondale Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Apple by 68.0% in the 4th quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 531 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Shares of Apple stock opened at $313.05 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1,369.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $315.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $258.89. Apple Inc. has a 12-month low of $169.50 and a 12-month high of $327.85.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.54 by $0.45. The business had revenue of $91.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a net margin of 21.49% and a return on equity of 60.19%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $4.18 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were given a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 25.90%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target for the company. Rosenblatt Securities increased their price target on shares of Apple from $150.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $400.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Macquarie downgraded shares of Apple from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $315.83.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,134,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

Recommended Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.