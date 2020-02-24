FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH Has $11.53 Million Stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH lessened its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,266 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 150 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises 4.8% of FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. FARMERS & MERCHANTS TRUST Co OF LONG BEACH’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AMG National Trust Bank increased its stake in Apple by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 5,974 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,754,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. A. D. Beadell Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 9,061 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Apple in the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,518,000. MONECO Advisors LLC increased its stake in Apple by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 19,749 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, Donaldson Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Apple by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 224,152 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $50,203,000 after purchasing an additional 25,172 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $313.05 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1,369.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s fifty day moving average is $315.36 and its 200 day moving average is $258.89. Apple Inc. has a twelve month low of $169.50 and a twelve month high of $327.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The iPhone maker reported $4.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.54 by $0.45. The company had revenue of $91.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.41 billion. Apple had a return on equity of 60.19% and a net margin of 21.49%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.18 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 13.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th were issued a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 7th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.90%.

In other Apple news, Director Arthur D. Levinson sold 1,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.11, for a total value of $434,573.19. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $345,077,266.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on AAPL. Barclays decreased their price target on Apple from $304.00 to $297.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on Apple from $305.00 to $343.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Apple in a research note on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $365.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $290.00 price target on Apple and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut Apple from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $280.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. Apple currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $315.83.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets mobile communication and media devices, and personal computers. It also sells various related software, services, accessories, and third-party digital content and applications. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and Mac, a line of desktop and portable personal computers, as well as iOS, macOS, watchOS, and tvOS operating systems.

