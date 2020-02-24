Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) Shares Sold by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Ferrari NV (NYSE:RACE) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Ferrari were worth $397,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RACE. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of Ferrari during the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ferrari by 375.4% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 618 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after acquiring an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Ferrari by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 688 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on RACE shares. Kepler Capital Markets upgraded shares of Ferrari to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $205.00 price objective on shares of Ferrari in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ferrari from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Ferrari from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ferrari presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

RACE opened at $172.90 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $171.13 and a 200-day moving average of $162.61. The company has a market capitalization of $32.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.46, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.30. Ferrari NV has a 1-year low of $125.65 and a 1-year high of $180.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Ferrari (NYSE:RACE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $927.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $917.77 million. Ferrari had a return on equity of 48.53% and a net margin of 18.57%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ferrari NV will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ferrari N.V., through with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, produces, and sells luxury performance sports cars. The company offers sports, GT, and special series cars; limited edition hypercars; Fuori series, one-off, and track cars; and Icona cars. It also provides non-registered racing cars; and spare parts and engines, as well as after sales, repair, maintenance, and restoration services for cars.

