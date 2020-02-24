First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 3,586 Shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF (NYSEARCA:RDIV) by 7.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 49,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,586 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.12% of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF worth $1,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $11,105,000. Independent Advisor Alliance bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $3,220,000. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF in the 4th quarter worth $1,111,000. Gateway Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 84.2% in the 4th quarter. Gateway Advisory LLC now owns 44,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,756,000 after acquiring an additional 20,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 234,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,273,000 after acquiring an additional 16,340 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA RDIV opened at $38.33 on Monday. Invesco S&P Ultra Dividend Revenue ETF has a 1 year low of $34.17 and a 1 year high of $40.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $38.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.90.

