First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV) by 5.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,567 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,757 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. owned 0.24% of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF worth $2,395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $441,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Salomon & Ludwin LLC now owns 12,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after buying an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 19.8% in the third quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. now owns 3,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,046,000 after buying an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tuttle Tactical Management increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF by 320.8% in the fourth quarter. Tuttle Tactical Management now owns 20,752 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,437,000 after buying an additional 15,820 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:RPV opened at $67.00 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.03. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF has a 12 month low of $59.17 and a 12 month high of $70.00.

See Also: Penny Stocks, Risk and Reward Factors



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF (NYSEARCA:RPV).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Pure Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.