First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Buys 755 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 755 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $2,245,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Northrop Grumman by 250.0% during the third quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 70 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 68.51% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,301,825.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth L. Bedingfield sold 4,611 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $367.33, for a total value of $1,693,758.63. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,001,278.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $3,667,701 in the last ninety days. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on NOC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $367.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 30th. ValuEngine lowered Northrop Grumman from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $437.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. TheStreet lowered Northrop Grumman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $387.20.

NYSE:NOC opened at $365.01 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $61.19 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.79. Northrop Grumman Co. has a fifty-two week low of $263.29 and a fifty-two week high of $385.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.13. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $373.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.34.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $5.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.77 by $0.84. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.51% and a net margin of 6.64%. The firm had revenue of $8.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.93 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 23.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $1.32 dividend. This represents a $5.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

