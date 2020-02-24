First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 6.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,478 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,194 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $2,398,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRV. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,525,313 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,441,441,000 after purchasing an additional 2,288,084 shares during the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 263.0% in the fourth quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 274,100 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $37,531,000 after purchasing an additional 198,600 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 7.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,210,290 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $328,648,000 after purchasing an additional 155,508 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the third quarter worth $22,275,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 25.3% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 486,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $72,295,000 after purchasing an additional 98,033 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.07% of the company’s stock.

TRV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $146.00 to $142.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut Travelers Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $144.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Buckingham Research decreased their price target on Travelers Companies from $158.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners upgraded Travelers Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $130.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.86.

Travelers Companies stock opened at $135.16 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 13.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. Travelers Companies Inc has a one year low of $128.29 and a one year high of $155.09. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $136.28 and a 200 day moving average of $139.50.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The insurance provider reported $3.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.23 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 10.03% and a net margin of 8.30%. Travelers Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.82 per share. This represents a $3.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.17%.

In related news, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 2,185 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.20, for a total transaction of $297,597.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 241,930 shares in the company, valued at $32,950,866. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

