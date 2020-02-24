First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) by 41.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,039 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 25,305 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $1,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMD. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 177.2% during the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 887 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices by 1,153.8% during the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 978 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Anderson Fisher LLC purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 47.8% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMD opened at $53.28 on Monday. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.03 and a 52-week high of $59.27. The stock has a market cap of $62.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 177.61, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 3.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.61.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 26.22% and a net margin of 5.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 150,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.94, for a total value of $8,091,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,753,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $148,532,959.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $1,271,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,365,280 shares in the company, valued at $57,874,219.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 272,922 shares of company stock valued at $14,202,368. 1.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMD has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $33.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Nomura upped their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Summer Street raised Advanced Micro Devices from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Advanced Micro Devices currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.46.

Advanced Micro Devices Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Computing and Graphics; and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. Its products include x86 microprocessors as an accelerated processing unit (APU), chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units (GPUs), and professional GPUs; and server and embedded processors, and semi-custom System-on-Chip (SoC) products and technology for game consoles.

