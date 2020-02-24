First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,386 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 67 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $2,066,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,643,905 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,118,461,000 after buying an additional 392,227 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 32,131.6% in the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 262,043 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 261,230 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the fourth quarter valued at about $81,045,000. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,337,869 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,310,745,000 after purchasing an additional 224,799 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 28.2% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 893,555 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $260,266,000 after purchasing an additional 196,657 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.82% of the company’s stock.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock opened at $334.94 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $134.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.14. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 52 week low of $246.67 and a 52 week high of $342.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $305.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $3.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.78 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 14.47%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 13.61 EPS for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Friday, November 8th that allows the company to repurchase $2.50 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the medical research company to repurchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

TMO has been the topic of a number of research reports. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $342.00 to $372.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $380.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $319.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $341.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $335.20.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

