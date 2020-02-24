First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.58 Million Stock Holdings in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 2.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,202 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,580,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrated Advisors Network LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the fourth quarter worth $370,000. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 3,065.2% during the third quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co. now owns 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 4,322 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 11.4% during the third quarter. Puzo Michael J now owns 2,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $486,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $514,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Ecolab during the third quarter worth $910,000. Institutional investors own 74.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Cfra raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Seaport Global Securities restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Ecolab in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Ecolab from $186.00 to $192.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.77.

Ecolab stock opened at $207.50 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $59.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Ecolab Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.94 and a 1-year high of $211.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $198.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $195.43. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The basic materials company reported $1.66 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.46% and a return on equity of 20.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ecolab Inc. will post 6.37 EPS for the current year.

About Ecolab

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

