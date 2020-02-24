First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.81 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYD) by 6.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 45,631 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,902 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF were worth $1,812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPYD. Prudent Investors Network bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $11,924,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the third quarter worth $7,801,000. Traverso Chambers Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $6,994,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF during the fourth quarter worth $214,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF by 183.3% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 170,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,459,000 after acquiring an additional 110,037 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPYD stock opened at $39.42 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 High Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $35.07 and a 12-month high of $39.98.

