First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $1.88 Million Holdings in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 1.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,213 shares of the company’s stock after selling 84 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Anthem were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $362,000. Meritage Portfolio Management increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 315.2% during the 3rd quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 9,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,326,000 after purchasing an additional 7,354 shares during the period. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Anthem during the 3rd quarter worth about $396,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its holdings in shares of Anthem by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 72,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,401,000 after purchasing an additional 3,249 shares during the period. 98.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Thomas C. Zielinski sold 10,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.33, for a total transaction of $3,056,298.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,247 shares in the company, valued at $10,162,767.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Gail Boudreaux bought 7,600 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $266.65 per share, for a total transaction of $2,026,540.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,547,857.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $345.00 to $330.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Anthem from $382.00 to $374.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $324.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Anthem from $380.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised shares of Anthem from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Anthem presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.46.

Shares of Anthem stock opened at $294.71 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.98, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.84. Anthem Inc has a 1-year low of $227.16 and a 1-year high of $317.99. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $292.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $276.57.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $3.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.90 by ($0.02). Anthem had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $27.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.44 earnings per share. Anthem’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Anthem Inc will post 22.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. This is a positive change from Anthem’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.46%.

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small group, individual, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

