First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.12 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF (NYSEARCA:XAR) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 242 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $2,123,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 18.3% in the 4th quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Corrado Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Corrado Advisors LLC now owns 4,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $500,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 63.0% in the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 3,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA XAR opened at $116.53 on Monday. SPDR S&P Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $89.45 and a 52-week high of $119.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $115.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.74.

