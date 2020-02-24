First Allied Advisory Services Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYK) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 98,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares during the quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $2,158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Liberty Global by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Investment Consultants LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $267,000. Willingdon Wealth Management increased its stake in Liberty Global by 44.0% during the 3rd quarter. Willingdon Wealth Management now owns 11,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 4th quarter valued at $284,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Institutional investors own 54.88% of the company’s stock.

LBTYK stock opened at $20.21 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $20.00 and its 200 day moving average is $22.80. The stock has a market cap of $12.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.35. Liberty Global PLC has a 1-year low of $18.83 and a 1-year high of $27.84.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Pivotal Research reduced their target price on shares of Liberty Global from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Global in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Liberty Global from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th.

About Liberty Global

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

